Stifel Nicolaus Trims AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Target Price to $153.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $153.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.91.

NYSE AGCO opened at $121.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AGCO has a 1-year low of $109.81 and a 1-year high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in AGCO by 278.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the third quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in AGCO in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

