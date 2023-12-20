Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.50

Shares of Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.50 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.43). Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) shares last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.44), with a volume of 1,230,571 shares trading hands.
Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £215.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.59.
About Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L)
Stobart Group Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L)
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.