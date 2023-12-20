StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Performance
Shares of LODE opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Comstock has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $51.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Comstock had a negative net margin of 2,266.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock
Comstock Company Profile
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
