StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of LODE opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Comstock has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $51.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Comstock had a negative net margin of 2,266.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Comstock by 98.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 325,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 161,871 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock by 71.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock by 48.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 141,832 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comstock by 38.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

