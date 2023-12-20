StockNews.com Downgrades PLDT (NYSE:PHI) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
PLDT Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PHI opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22.
PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $936.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PLDT
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
