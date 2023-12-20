StockNews.com Downgrades PLDT (NYSE:PHI) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NYSE PHI opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $936.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in PLDT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PLDT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

