StockNews.com Upgrades Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $14.80 to $12.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.70 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.22 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

NYSE CCU opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $824.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1146 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 510,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

