StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,442 shares of company stock worth $27,709,502 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $496.04 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.