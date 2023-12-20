StrongBox Wealth LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.9% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.0% in the third quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 60,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $168.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.79 and a 200 day moving average of $148.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $487.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $168.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

