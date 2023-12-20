S&U (LON:SUS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,251.10

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,251.10 ($28.47) and traded as low as GBX 2,069 ($26.17). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,100 ($26.56), with a volume of 4,297 shares changing hands.

S&U Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £255.15 million, a P/E ratio of 777.78 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,171 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.81, a quick ratio of 58.00 and a current ratio of 47.78.

S&U Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. S&U’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,222.22%.

About S&U

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

