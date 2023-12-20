Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given a C$73.00 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Desjardins set a C$73.00 price objective on Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SLF. Cormark lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$74.31.

TSE SLF opened at C$68.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 56.90, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$60.01 and a twelve month high of C$70.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.14.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7033493 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. Also, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

