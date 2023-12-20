Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOVA. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.06.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 14.9 %

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. Research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

