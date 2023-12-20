Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.70.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.49.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $30,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $30,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,656,829.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,133 shares of company stock valued at $187,431 over the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 699,992 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,673 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 49,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Sunrun by 55.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 12,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

