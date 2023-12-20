Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.40

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 306,787 shares changing hands.

Surgical Innovations Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.40. The stock has a market cap of £6.53 million, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.49.

About Surgical Innovations Group

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

See Also

