Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 2,373 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,594 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.1% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,810,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $373.26 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

