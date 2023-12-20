Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

SNV has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.46.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SNV

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 8,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $188,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,643,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,922,058.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 8,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $188,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,643,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,922,058.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 38,776 shares of company stock worth $826,332. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,643,000 after buying an additional 3,413,077 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,485,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,683,000 after buying an additional 1,548,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $55,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 591.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,335,000 after buying an additional 980,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after buying an additional 941,244 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.