Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Terex were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Terex by 0.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Terex by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Terex by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Terex by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 29,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,130 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $876,230.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.31 per share, with a total value of $50,070.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $876,230.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 34,730 shares of company stock worth $1,716,344. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:TEX opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average is $55.75.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TEX

About Terex

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.