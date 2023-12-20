Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.07

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.07 and traded as high as $11.04. Territorial Bancorp shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 50,320 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $94.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 9.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 439,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 37,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

