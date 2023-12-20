The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target to $31.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LAZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.80.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.39. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.54 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lazard will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -169.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Lazard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lazard by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Lazard by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

