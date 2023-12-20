Threadgill Financial LLC Buys Shares of 43,470 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,000. Amazon.com comprises 4.3% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

AMZN opened at $153.79 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.23.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

