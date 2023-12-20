Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. Thunder Mountain Gold shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1,639 shares.

Thunder Mountain Gold Stock Down 31.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

(Get Free Report)

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc, a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.