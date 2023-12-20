Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $246.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $246.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.81.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TT

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $241.79 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.31 and a 200-day moving average of $203.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.