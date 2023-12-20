TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded TransUnion from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded TransUnion from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.87.

NYSE:TRU opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Zukauckas acquired 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda Zukauckas acquired 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,509.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 166.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in TransUnion by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $49,000.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

