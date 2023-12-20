Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Trex from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.89.

Get Trex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TREX

Trex Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:TREX opened at $80.92 on Tuesday. Trex has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $81.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average of $65.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The company had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Trex by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Trex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Trex by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.