Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TPH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $34.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.05 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,253,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,938,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth about $937,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

