Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.60

Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 54.60 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.68). Tungsten shares last traded at GBX 54.60 ($0.69), with a volume of 581,618 shares traded.

Tungsten Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £69.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 54.60.

About Tungsten

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that provides trade finance and spend analytics. It operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. The company offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

