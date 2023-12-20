United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $591.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $494.00 to $591.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on URI. KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $474.08.

United Rentals stock opened at $574.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $582.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $462.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 41.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 138.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in United Rentals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in United Rentals by 42.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth $5,473,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

