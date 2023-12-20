Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $484.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $310.00 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $444.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

