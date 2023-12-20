Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VLTO. Melius initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised Veralto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $83.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.22. Veralto has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

