Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.09.

NYSE VZ opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its position in Verizon Communications by 658.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,766 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,835 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

