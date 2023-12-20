Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.08.

Vertex Energy Stock Down 4.9 %

VTNR stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.90 million. Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%.

Insider Activity at Vertex Energy

In other Vertex Energy news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,094,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,670,000 after buying an additional 1,191,692 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,036,000. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

