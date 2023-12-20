Verum Partners LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $156.46 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $180.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.79. The stock has a market cap of $376.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

