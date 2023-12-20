Verum Partners LLC Purchases 1,577 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $168.47 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $168.47. The company has a market capitalization of $487.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

