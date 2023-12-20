Verum Partners LLC Purchases 994 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 184.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 95.8% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 37.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $496.04 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $461.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,442 shares of company stock worth $27,709,502. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

