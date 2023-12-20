Verum Partners LLC Purchases 994 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 184.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 50.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,442 shares of company stock valued at $27,709,502 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $496.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $461.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

