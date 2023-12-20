VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.8 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

