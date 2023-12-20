Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

VIGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIGL

Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance

VIGL opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $130.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIGL. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the second quarter worth $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 6,988.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.