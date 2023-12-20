Vinci (EPA:DG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $105.88

Vinci SA (EPA:DG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €105.88 ($115.09) and traded as high as €115.00 ($125.00). Vinci shares last traded at €112.96 ($122.78), with a volume of 855,543 shares.
Vinci Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €108.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €105.88.
Vinci Company Profile
VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses worldwide. Its Concessions segment designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructures and public equipment under public-private partnerships. The company's Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy concession assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vinci
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.