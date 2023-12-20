Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 106,874 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

