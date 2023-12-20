Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.50.
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold
About Vista Gold
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vista Gold
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.