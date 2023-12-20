Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.92

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3 – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €113.92 ($123.83) and traded as high as €115.40 ($125.43). Volkswagen shares last traded at €114.80 ($124.78), with a volume of 809,936 shares changing hands.

Volkswagen Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is €107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €113.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

