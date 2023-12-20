Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given New $279.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $279.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VMC. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.64.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $224.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 1,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

