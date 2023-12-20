Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

