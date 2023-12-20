Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $175.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.63.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.1 %

WCN opened at $147.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $149.88.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

