Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Given New $199.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $198.00 to $199.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

WTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.60.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:WTS opened at $207.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.74. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $209.74.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.47 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,962,000 after purchasing an additional 29,113 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,128,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,963,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 913,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after acquiring an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

