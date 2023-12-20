Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Upgraded by SVB Leerink to Outperform

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.40.
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,202,009 shares in the company, valued at $96,010,045. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.
