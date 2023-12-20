WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Invests $228,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 184.8% in the third quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 109.9% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 41.4% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $496.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $461.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

Read Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,442 shares of company stock worth $27,709,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.