WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $496.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $461.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,442 shares of company stock worth $27,709,502. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.