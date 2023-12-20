Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $257.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $257.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Get Eaton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETN

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $238.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.61. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton has a 1 year low of $150.86 and a 1 year high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 208.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 17,194.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,265,000 after buying an additional 4,985,386 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.