West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.50.

WFG opened at $85.08 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $91.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.40.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. Analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -85.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,845,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,319,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,256,000 after acquiring an additional 191,613 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,809,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,125,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,066,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,179,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

