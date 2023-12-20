West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Cut to C$90.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$119.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

TSE:WFG opened at C$113.53 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$88.61 and a 52 week high of C$121.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -186.11 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$99.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$103.02.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$1.20. The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 5.5123258 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.407 dividend. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently -267.21%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.