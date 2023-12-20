Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Lowered to C$0.80 at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.80 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Stock Up 9.2 %
Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$231.10 million during the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.004992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Western Forest Products
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.