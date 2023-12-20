Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Lowered to C$0.80 at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.80 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$0.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$224.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.88. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.63 and a 52-week high of C$1.45.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$231.10 million during the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.004992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Forest Products

(Get Free Report)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.