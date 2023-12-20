Western Union’s (WU) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $16.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WU. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Get Western Union alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WU

Western Union Price Performance

NYSE:WU opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. Western Union has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after buying an additional 4,000,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after buying an additional 3,522,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Western Union by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,550,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,890,000 after buying an additional 2,859,852 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Western Union by 799.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after buying an additional 2,546,885 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 1,925.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,586,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after buying an additional 2,459,042 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Union

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.